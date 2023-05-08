Brand spanking new

Calling Donnie Deutsch….calling Donnie Deutsch.

Line, um, two. Go ahead.

Good thing, too, because, like a vigorous workout, developing a brand -- from pinpointing a name to a logo, can almost feel as if it’s pushing you to your limits What’s more, if branding and marketing isn’t in your DNA, the challenge is magnified, according to lpl.com.

Your creative chops aside, to build your financial practice, your best bet’s a methodical approach:

Define your value proposition Pick your DBA name Develop a logo Develop a Website Execute with Consistency

Brand equity, of course, is the gauge of the perceived value of a brand name product, according to quatrics.com.

Nurture yours – because it abets your ability to squeeze more out of profit margins.

Brand equity is defined by the added value associated with a brand name that rings a bell among those who hear it. In fact, when it comes to brand loyalty, it’s all in. That’s not all; it can help ascertain pricing.

financial

financial regulation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.