Brand House Collective (TBHC) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Brand House Collective (NasdaqGS:TBHC) has been revised to $1.28 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brand House Collective. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBHC is 0.00%, an increase of 55.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 2,049K shares. The put/call ratio of TBHC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 310K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peak6 holds 234K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 179K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBHC by 79.20% over the last quarter.

