Brand flakes

Unless you can score a gig on, oh, say, MSNBC, as did a certain Donnie, developing a brand as a financial advisor isn’t exactly as simple as snapping your fingers. In fact, it can seem like the motherlode, according to lpl.com.

After all, there are myriad things that need to be nailed down, like choosing a name and landing on a brand logo. Compounding matters, if initiatives like these aren’t quite in your wheelhouse, well, it can be all the more daunting.

To find your mojo, below are a handful of basic steps:

Define your value proposition Pick your DBA name Develop a logo Develop a Website Execute with Consistency

Meantime, did someone say social media platforms? They can be leveraged by financial advisors to expand their business, according to mediaboom.com.

Advisors can share content that not only forges a community but can abet your ability to build trust with your audience. The trust of current and potential clients is gold to financial advisors, which is a good idea to foster considering you’re behind the wheel of the finances of others as well as their long term wealth.

financial

advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.