Brand Engagement Network Stock Surges 83% On AI Engagement Solution Deal

December 29, 2025 — 12:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) shares jumped 83.06%, trading at $2.1899, up $0.9899, after the company announced it has finalized an agreement to deliver a proprietary AI engagement solution for a leading global advertising agency on behalf of one of the world's top pharmaceutical companies.

The company said the proprietary AI engagement solution is designed to enhance user interaction and performance for major brand campaigns, positioning BNAI for potential future growth in enterprise AI and digital engagement services. Investors will be watching for further details on implementation timelines and revenue impact as the project progresses.

The stock's sharp move reflects investor optimism around BNAI's expanded role in AI-driven marketing solutions and its entrance into a large-scale enterprise engagement deployment.

On the day of the announcement, BNAI opened near $1.30, climbed to an intraday high of $2.22, and touched a low of $1.28, compared with a previous close of $1.20. The stock trades on the OTCQB.

Trading volume was far above the stock's recent average, indicating strong speculative and institutional interest following the news. Brand Engagement Network's 52-week range is approximately $0.45 - $2.22.

