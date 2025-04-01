Markets
Brand Engagement Network Partners With Swiss Life To Enhance AI-Driven Insurance Solutions

April 01, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Swiss Life Global Solutions to integrate AI-driven solutions into Swiss Life's digital health, mental health, and financial well-being services.

This collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement, streamline sales and enrollment, and improve member services through self-service tools.

Swiss Life, a leader in cross-border life insurance and employee benefits, operates in over 85 countries with assets exceeding 250 billion Swiss francs (~$280 billion). The partnership builds on Swiss Life's commitment to responsible AI adoption, as outlined in its white paper on AI's role in insurance.

Swiss Life CEO Michael Hansen highlighted AI's potential to modernize insurance processes, while BEN CEO Paul Chang emphasized the partnership's focus on secure, transparent AI solutions that improve efficiency and customer trust.

Tuesday BNAI closed at $0.339 or 1.45% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

