Brand Engagement Network Inc. Supports California's AI Data Privacy Legislation Proposed by Assembly Member Carl DeMaio

Brand Engagement Network supports AI data privacy legislation in California, advocating for user consent and data protection standards.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) has expressed its support for a proposed AI data privacy bill by California Assembly Member Carl DeMaio, which aims to enhance privacy protections for California residents by requiring businesses to obtain explicit consent before sharing or storing user data outside the U.S. Recognizing the growing importance of data protection as AI technologies become more prevalent, BEN, led by CEO Paul Chang, emphasizes the need for accountability in AI development. BEN’s own AI solutions comply with global privacy standards and ensure that sensitive data is kept secure and not stored offshore. The company's Board member Jon Leibowitz underlines the urgency of establishing clear privacy standards as AI evolves. BEN remains committed to responsible data practices and backs the legislative effort to strengthen privacy regulations.

Potential Positives

BEN's support for AI data privacy legislation positions the company as a leader in advocating for responsible AI practices, enhancing its reputation in the industry.

The company's proprietary AI solutions are designed to meet strict global privacy standards, showcasing its commitment to data security and compliance, thereby attracting clients concerned about privacy.

By emphasizing the importance of user consent and transparency in AI technologies, BEN aligns itself with growing consumer and regulatory demands, potentially increasing trust among its customer base.

BEN's extensive patent portfolio underscores its innovation in the field, highlighting its competitive edge and dedication to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement solutions.

Potential Negatives

The company's focus on supporting legislative changes may indicate a reactive rather than proactive approach to data privacy, potentially suggesting existing vulnerabilities in their current practices.

By highlighting the need for stronger privacy regulations, the press release could imply that existing data privacy measures within the industry, including those at BEN, may not be sufficiently stringent.

The emphasis on compliance with evolving regulations may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's adaptability and preparedness for future regulatory challenges.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the proposed AI data privacy legislation in California?

The legislation aims to secure the privacy of California residents by requiring explicit consent before sharing user data outside the U.S.

How does Brand Engagement Network (BEN) support data privacy?

BEN supports the legislation as a vital step in advancing privacy protections in the AI industry and prioritizes user data security.

What are BEN's AI-powered solutions focused on?

BEN's solutions focus on AI-driven customer engagement while ensuring compliance with strict global privacy standards like GDPR and CCPA.

Why is data privacy important in AI technology?

Data privacy is crucial to maintain trust, transparency, and accountability as AI technologies increasingly influence interactions with technology.

What technologies does BEN use to protect user data?

BEN utilizes Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology to provide secure AI engagement solutions while protecting user data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brand Engagement Network Inc



. (BEN) (NASDAQ: BNAI), an innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, has announced its support for California Assembly Member Carl DeMaio’s proposed AI data privacy legislation. This bill, which aims to secure the privacy of California residents, would require businesses to obtain explicit consent before sharing or storing user data outside the United States.





As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the need for robust data protection has never been more critical. BEN recognizes the importance of securing user data and supports DeMaio’s initiative as a vital step in advancing privacy protections in the AI space.





“Data privacy is a fundamental right, and it is crucial that we hold ourselves accountable in developing AI technologies,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Assembly Member DeMaio’s proposed bill establishes an important precedent by setting strong privacy standards that promote trust, transparency, and accountability—values that are essential as AI continues to shape our interactions with technology.”





BEN’s proprietary AI-powered solutions, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, are designed to meet strict global privacy standards, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1. In contrast to many of its competitors, BEN ensures sensitive user data is not leaked to the public nor stored offshore, providing both on-premises and secure cloud deployments for flexibility and maximum business control.





“The push for stronger AI regulations, especially concerning data privacy, is more urgent than ever,” said Jon Leibowitz, Former Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and a member of BEN’s Board of Directors. “As AI continues to evolve, clear and enforceable privacy standards are essential. BEN remains committed to responsible AI practices that prioritize user consent and data security. We urge policymakers to act swiftly to strengthen protections for user data both in California and nationwide.”





The rapid expansion of AI technologies across sectors like healthcare, retail, and finance underscores the need for comprehensive regulations to protect consumer data. California is leading the charge on tech policy, and BEN fully supports this legislative effort. Its solutions remain at the forefront of privacy compliance while providing accurate and useful AI Agents.







About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)







Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based or on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit



www.beninc.ai



.







Media Contact







Amy Rouyer





P: 503-367-7596





E:



amy@beninc.ai









Investor Relations







Susan Xu





P: 778-323-0959





E:



sxu@allianceadvisors.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.