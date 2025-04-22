Brand Engagement Network Inc. Launches iSKYE Platform for Advanced AI Customer Engagement Solutions

Brand Engagement Network launches iSKYE platform, offering customizable AI solutions with enterprise security and integration capabilities.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) has announced the General Availability release of its iSKYE platform, which allows businesses to easily deploy AI solutions with enhanced security and scalability. The iSKYE platform provides a new approach to AI Agent development, incorporating industry-specific training and customizable engagement tools to improve user interaction. Unlike traditional large language models, iSKYE offers personalized and context-aware responses, minimizing risks like hallucinations. Key features include a small footprint for cost-effective deployment, seamless integration into existing systems, customizable AI avatars, and enterprise-grade security compliance. BEN aims to continuously enhance iSKYE with more tailored solutions and functionalities to optimize AI-driven engagement across various industries.

Potential Positives

BEN has launched its new iSKYE platform, which offers AI solutions tailored for businesses, enhancing customer engagement through personalized and relevant interactions.

iSKYE's architecture supports enterprise-grade security and compliance, addressing critical needs in sectors like healthcare and finance, thereby potentially attracting more business clients concerned with data security.

The platform's small footprint and efficient deployment capabilities are positioned to lower operational costs for businesses, making AI technology more accessible to a wider range of companies.

BEN's commitment to innovation is highlighted by its ongoing plans to expand the iSKYE platform, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing flexibility and functionality in AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

Potential Negatives

Release does not provide specific metrics or success stories to demonstrate the effectiveness or market reception of the iSKYE platform, which could raise questions about its viability and anticipated impact.

The statement suggests a high level of confidence in the iSKYE platform's ability to mitigate issues typically associated with LLMs, yet no concrete evidence or data is provided to support this claim, possibly leading to skepticism.

The mention of past issues with LLMs (such as hallucinations) could cast doubt on the overall reliability of AI technologies in general, potentially affecting public perception of BEN’s offerings.

FAQ

What is the iSKYE platform by Brand Engagement Network?

The iSKYE platform is an AI-driven solution that enables businesses to deploy customized, secure, and scalable AI engagement tools.

How does iSKYE improve AI integration for businesses?

iSKYE offers customizable AI agents and supports integration with existing workflows, allowing businesses to enhance operational efficiency and user engagement.

What industries can benefit from iSKYE's capabilities?

iSKYE is adaptable for sectors such as healthcare, finance, and automotive, providing industry-specific applications and solutions.

How does iSKYE ensure data security?

iSKYE’s closed-loop system complies with HIPAA and SOC2 standards, ensuring data security and regulatory compliance on cloud servers and on-premises.

What are the key features of iSKYE?

Key features include industry-specific design, small deployment footprint, customizable AI agents, and enterprise-grade security for enhanced customer engagement.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brand Engagement Network Inc



. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a global innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, announces the Generally Available (GA) release of its



iSKYE



platform to enable businesses to quickly deploy and scale customized AI solutions with enterprise grade security, flexibility and control.







Why







iSKYE







? Transforming AI Integration and Scalability for Businesses









iSKYE



is a new approach to AI Agent development by combining industry-specific training, robust full-stack platform, and scalable deployment. It enables businesses to regain control of their AI projects, build secure, relevant engagement solutions, and accelerate time to value. Whether it’s sharing healthcare information or receiving relevant offers from favorite brands, BEN’s new



iSKYE



platform individualizes each engagement vs. LLMs delivering generic responses.





“



Businesses are quickly learning that sole reliance on large language models (LLMs) is not sufficient to ensure appropriate engagement with the users,”



said Paul Chang, CEO of Brand Engagement Network. “



LLMs are important components of GenAI but they are prone to hallucinations and inappropriate responses. iSKYE is the result of BEN’s multi-year effort to evolve a set of orchestrated AI modules from its







original SKYE AI Agents









(1)







into a robust turnkey GenAI platform. iSKYE provides businesses with the ability for its users to have personalized and natural dialogue with the AI Agents while injecting process control and management to the interactions



."





Key platform features include:









Proprietary, Industry-Specific Design –





iSKYE



leverages several AI modules, industry-specific datasets to fine-tune its model, optimized Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, and most importantly, to mitigate hallucinations. This novel architecture facilitates injection of business rules in the response generation process to ensure proper procedures, protocols, and adherence to business processes.



Small Footprint for Cost-Effective Deployment –





iSKYE



’s small footprint architecture allows for more efficient deployment with lower infrastructure and operational costs. It can run on CPUs, reducing energy consumption while maintaining performance and scalability, making AI more accessible without compromising user experience.



Scalable, Adaptable Architecture for Seamless Integration –





iSKYE



integrates with existing workflows and legacy enterprise systems, supporting high-precision, industry-specific applications across sectors like healthcare, finance, and automotive. Its scalable design allows AI solutions to evolve alongside business needs, automating routine tasks to support teams and improve operational efficiency.



Fully Customizable AI Agent –



With



iSKYE



’s built-in graphics studio, businesses can design lifelike 3D AI avatars tailored to their exact needs. From appearance, to gestures, to speech tone, every agent feature is configurable to align with brand goals and deliver a personalized customer experience.



Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance –





iSKYE



’s closed-loop system ensures HIPAA and SOC2 compliance on U.S.-based cloud servers. The platform supports on-premise deployment and even offline usage, providing businesses assurance on data security and regulatory compliance.











Looking ahead, BEN plans to expand the



iSKYE



platform with additional industry-specific solutions, white-label offerings, OEM partnerships, and plug-in modules to further enhance its flexibility and functionality. We believe these innovations will help businesses unlock ever greater potential and drive more impactful AI-driven engagement across various sectors.









(1)







SKYE





AI Agents





were developed by





Deep Machine Lab (DMLAB)





, which





was acquired by BEN in 2023.









About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)







Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement by delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based and on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit



www.beninc.ai



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN’s current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.





There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the BEN’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





Many of these circumstances are beyond BEN’s ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on BEN’s part. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on BEN’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date they are made. BEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Amy Rouyer





P: 503-367-7596





E:



amy@beninc.ai









Investor Relations







Susan Xu





P: 778-323-0959





E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com



