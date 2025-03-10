Brand Engagement Network Inc. Expands Partnership with Vybroo to Enhance AI Solutions Across Latin America and Europe

BEN expands its partnership with Vybroo to deliver AI-powered solutions in Latin America and Europe, enhancing customer engagement and revenue opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) has announced an expansion of its reseller partnership with Vybroo, a leader in AI-driven voice technology, to provide AI-powered solutions across Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. This collaboration, which builds on a relationship initiated in July 2024, aims to enhance BEN’s presence in the AI-driven digital media sector by utilizing Vybroo’s advertising network and Grupo Siete's media platforms. As part of the initiative, Grupo Vibra Medios will launch five AI-brand ambassador avatars to boost consumer engagement for advertising clients through innovative methods, including QR code activations. The partnership also features the development of an AI digital persona named Roquito, designed to deliver scalable engagement solutions. Executives from BEN and Grupo Siete emphasized the potential of AI technologies to transform advertising and brand interactions, highlighting their commitment to innovation in the industry.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the reseller partnership with Vybroo allows BEN to strengthen its presence in high-growth markets across Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Deployment of five AI-powered brand ambassador avatars for Grupo Siete enhances BEN's capabilities in driving consumer engagement through innovative advertising solutions.

The initiative incorporates QR code activations for real-time consumer interactions, showcasing BEN's commitment to integrating advanced technology in marketing strategies.

CEO Paul Chang highlights the mission to provide innovative, AI-driven solutions, reinforcing BEN's position as a leader in customer engagement and technology integration.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes extensive discussion of forward-looking statements that highlight inherent uncertainties and risks, which may lead to skepticism about the company's future performance.



BEN's reliance on collaborations with other companies for market expansion raises concerns about its independence and ability to control its own growth trajectory.



The mention of risks related to actual results differing materially from expectations could signal instability or lack of confidence in meeting growth targets, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the expanded partnership between BEN and Vybroo?

BEN has expanded its reseller partnership with Vybroo to offer AI-powered solutions across Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

How will Grupo Siete utilize BEN's AI technology?

Grupo Siete will deploy five AI-powered brand ambassador avatars to enhance engagement for its advertising clients.

What is the purpose of the pilot program involving QR code activations?

The pilot program aims to enable real-time consumer interactions, delivering promotions and personalized engagement through QR code activations.

Who is Roquito and what role does it play?

Roquito is an AI-powered digital persona developed in collaboration with Vybroo, offering tailored engagement solutions for businesses.

What industries does BEN serve with its AI solutions?

BEN serves various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and customer service, using AI-powered digital agents to enhance operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BNAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BNAI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brand Engagement Network Inc



. ("BEN") (NASDAQ: BNAI), a global provider of conversational AI agents, has expanded its reseller partnership with Vybroo, a leader in AI-driven voice technology and division of Teleradionetworks S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Vibra Medios, a prominent radio broadcasting network in Mexico. The expanded partnership, which was initially announced in



July 2024



, will offer AI-powered solutions across Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, strengthening BEN’s presence in AI-enabled digital media through Vybroo’s extensive advertising network and Grupo Siete’s media platforms, unlocking new revenue opportunities in high-growth markets.





As part of the initiative, Grupo Vibra Medios and Grupo Siete, a leading Mexican media and broadcasting company that operates multiple radio stations, including Radio Disney Mexico, will deploy five AI-powered brand ambassador avatars developed by BEN to drive engagement across various platforms for its advertising clients. This pilot program will introduce QR code activations, enabling real-time consumer interactions that deliver promotions, product information, and personalized engagement.





BEN and Vybroo have also collaborated to develop an AI-powered digital persona,



Roquito



, modeled after Vybroo CEO and radio icon Roque Mascareño.



Roquito



leverages BEN’s advanced conversational AI capabilities, offering businesses massively scalable, tailored engagement solutions that strengthen customer connections while optimizing costs.













"Expanding into high-growth markets across Latin America and Europe marks a significant step in our mission to bring innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses worldwide," said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Through our partnerships with Vybroo, Grupo Siete, and Cataneo, we are demonstrating AI technology’s synergy with media and advertising platforms, providing scalable and cost-effective solutions that transform how businesses connect with their customers more productively.”





Karen Sanchez, vice president of radio at Grupo Siete, added, “Grupo Siete is dedicated to innovation and staying ahead of industry trends. By integrating BEN’s AI-powered tools across our platforms, we enable brands to deliver real-time, personalized engagement at scale.”





“We’re excited to continue advancing AI-powered solutions with BEN, incorporating them into marketing efforts like QR code activations and AI-driven brand interactions,” said Roque Mascareño, CEO of Vybroo. “Our collaboration with BEN enables us to provide advertisers with cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly enhance their existing strategies.”







About BEN











Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) is a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement solutions. Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, with offices in Seoul, South Korea, BEN delivers advanced technology to enhance data utilization, improve interactions, and drive operational efficiency. BEN provides a secure, scalable AI platform that empowers businesses to build trust and achieve impactful results. Serving industries such as automotive, healthcare, and customer service, BEN uses AI-powered digital agents and advanced tools to streamline operations and enhance experiences. Its validated data is delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology, ensuring data privacy and security while enabling efficient operations.





For more information, please visit



www.beninc.ai



.











About Vybroo







Vybroo is a leader in AI-driven voice technology, redefining how brands engage with audiences through intelligent, interactive experiences. Founded by renowned radio visionary Roque Mascareño, Vybroo brings decades of expertise in media and broadcasting to cutting-edge AI solutions. Its technology seamlessly integrates into media, entertainment, and advertising platforms, delivering personalized, scalable voice interactions across Latin America and Europe. With a commitment to innovation, Vybroo empowers brands and media companies to create immersive, high-impact audience connections. For more information, visit



www.vybroo.com



.







About Grupo Siete







Grupo Siete is a leading Mexican media powerhouse with over 47 years of expertise. It operates multiple premier radio stations, such as Radio Disney Mexico. At the forefront of media innovation, Grupo Siete connects top brands with millions of listeners through dynamic advertising, marketing, and AI-powered digital engagement. By integrating advanced technology, it redefines audience interaction, amplifies brand impact, and sets new industry standards. For more information, visit





www.gruposiete.com.mx





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN’s current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.





There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the BEN’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





Many of these circumstances are beyond BEN’s ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on BEN’s part. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on BEN’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date they are made. BEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Amy Rouyer





P: 503-367-7596





E:



amy@beninc.ai









Investor Relations







Susan Xu





P: 778-323-0959





E:



sxu@allianceadvisors.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2da6690-5aae-4e64-b272-eb421b8b67c0





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.