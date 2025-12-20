Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Brand Engagement Network (NasdaqCM:BNAI) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,079.19% from the latest reported closing price of $1.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brand Engagement Network. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNAI is 0.01%, an increase of 73.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.03% to 3,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lido Advisors holds 562K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing a decrease of 66.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNAI by 86.79% over the last quarter.

Corps Capital Advisors holds 553K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing an increase of 59.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNAI by 56.35% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba holds 346K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 270K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 202K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNAI by 38.05% over the last quarter.

