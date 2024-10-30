News & Insights

Brand Engagement Network agrees to acquire 100% of Cataneo

October 30, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)announced it has agreed to acquire 100% of Cataneo, a privately-owned media technology company based in Munich, Germany, in a cash and stock transaction. Cataneo offers an all-in-one solution for ad sales, inventory management, and campaign optimization. The company has been profitable throughout the years, with its platform helping broadcast and entertainment companies streamline operations, increase revenue, and enhance audience engagement. By integrating BEN’s advanced Generative AI, Cataneo is poised to strengthen its offerings and deliver even greater value to its brands and customers.

