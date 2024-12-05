BranchOut Food signs LOI with dried food ingredient distributor

BranchOut Food (BOF) has signed a letter of intent, or LOI, with a distributor in the dried food ingredient sector. This partnership marks a significant step in BranchOut’s strategy to capture substantial growth in the ingredient channel, with anticipated sales of $5M-6M in 2025 and expected growth in the years ahead. Along with the LOI, the ingredient distributor has issued an initial purchase order, or PO, valued at approximately $250,000. This order is expected to set the stage for a definitive agreement in January 2025, following a planned visit to BranchOut’s production facility in Peru. This agreement will establish BranchOut as the exclusive supplier for multiple products, capitalizing on its GentleDry technology and the cost and quality advantages of its Peru facility. This agreement establishes a third sales channel in the ingredient market without requiring additional sales and marketing investment.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.