BranchOut Food provides shareholder update

BranchOut Food (BOF) unveiled transformative developments that position the company for a banner year of growth and profitability. The nation’s largest warehouse club has expanded its relationship with BranchOut; BranchOut successfully launched three new private-label products at the nation’s largest retailer; BranchOut has signed an initial $175k order with the nation’s top salad kit producer; BranchOut has been finalizing its sales strategy for the ingredient market. “Bringing our Peru facility online marks a pivotal moment for BranchOut,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “We are well-positioned to scale operations efficiently while driving profitability. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we see tremendous growth opportunities fueled by increasing demand from major retailers, ingredient customers and large CPG brands. Given the rapid growth, we are exploring the acquisition of a fourth large scale machine in 2025, which would increase our production capacity from $40M to approximately $50M and support our current and future sales goals for the next two years.”

