BranchOut Food Inc. Reports Record Q1 Revenue of $3.2 Million, Anticipates Debt-Free Status by 2025

BranchOut Food Inc. reported a remarkable Q1 2025 revenue of $3.2 million, reflecting a 118% increase year-over-year, supported by the operational launch of its new production facility in Peru. The facility, designed for the GentleDry™ dehydration process, enhances production capacity to over $40 million annually. The company has expanded its partnership with a major U.S. warehouse club and entered a strategic ingredient partnership with MicroDried, expected to generate $5-6 million in annual sales. Despite facing initial ramp-up challenges and reporting a net loss in Q1 due to high production costs and inventory backlogs, BranchOut is positioned to be debt-free by the end of 2025 and anticipates significant improvements in efficiency and margins throughout the year, especially as it takes advantage of tariff advantages on imports from China.

Potential Positives

Q1 revenue reached $3.2 million, demonstrating a significant 118% year-over-year increase, indicating strong demand for BranchOut's products.

The Peru facility is now fully operational, supporting an annual production capacity of over $40 million, which enhances the company's manufacturing capabilities.

Strategic Ingredient Partnership with MicroDried, projected to generate $5–6 million in annual ingredient sales, highlights growth potential in the ingredient channel.

BranchOut is strategically positioned to capitalize on tariffs impacting competitors, offering a cost-effective alternative for retailers seeking to replace China-sourced products.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant revenue increase, the company reported a net loss in Q1 due to high operational costs, including $160,000 in air freight expenses and $200,000 in excess raw material costs.

The facility operated at low utilization throughout Q1, which resulted in amplified fixed overhead costs per unit.

One of the largest club orders was postponed to Q2, contributing to a revenue shortfall relative to internal expectations.

FAQ

What were the key financial highlights for BranchOut in Q1 2025?

BranchOut reported Q1 revenue of $3.2 million, a 118% year-over-year increase, marking a strong financial performance.

How is BranchOut positioned to be debt-free?

The company plans to be debt-free by year-end 2025, starting to pay down debt with operating cash flow in Q2.

What advantages does BranchOut's Peru facility provide?

BranchOut’s fully operational Peru facility supports over $40 million in annual production capacity, enhancing quality and cost efficiency.

What new partnerships has BranchOut established?

BranchOut has signed a strategic ingredient partnership with MicroDried and expanded its warehouse club partnership across five U.S. regions.

How do new tariffs impact BranchOut's operations?

With U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports at 30%, BranchOut benefits from reduced costs due to its Peru-based production and U.S. packaging.

BEND, Ore., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in its patented GentleDry™ dehydrated snacks and ingredients, today announced record Q1 2025 revenue of $3.2 million, representing a 118% year-over-year increase and highlighting major operational milestones. This performance marks a turning point for BranchOut, as Q1 was the first full quarter of operations at its 50,000-square-foot production facility in Peru. After dedicating much of 2024 to the construction, buildout, and operational ramp-up of the factory, the company is now realizing the benefits of that investment. The facility houses the largest GentleDry™ capacity in the world, supports more than $40 million in annual production, and gives BranchOut full control over product quality, cost structure, and supply chain efficiency.





“We spent 2024 investing heavily in building out the factory. Now that it’s fully operational, Q1 shows what’s possible,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut. “We’re just getting started. As our team settles in and gains momentum, we expect meaningful improvements in efficiency throughout Q2 and beyond.”







Retail Acceleration: Warehouse Club & National Retailer Growth







BranchOut’s partnership with the nation’s largest warehouse club continues to exceed expectations. Following strong sales in 2024, the club has expanded its orders to five U.S. regions and increased its product count, driving nearly $3 million in sales in H1 2025 alone. Flagship products include:









Bell Pepper Crisps



– currently selling in the Los Angeles and Bay Area regions, set to expand into Texas and the Midwest soon.



– currently selling in the Los Angeles and Bay Area regions, set to expand into Texas and the Midwest soon.





Pineapple Chips



– back in Southeast clubs with nearly



$900K in reorders



after continued exceptional sales



– back in Southeast clubs with nearly after continued exceptional sales





Organic Chewy Banana Bites



– launching soon in Southern California and Hawaii



– launching soon in Southern California and Hawaii





Brussels Sprout Crisps, Strawberry Halves, Dragon Fruit Chips, Mango Crisps



, and several other innovations are currently under consideration by the Warehouse Club, highlighting BranchOut’s ongoing ability to develop and deliver innovative, high-quality products.







In addition, BranchOut has five private-label products in the nation’s largest retailer, including its innovative Brussels Sprout Crisps and Carrot Sticks, now available nationwide.







Strategic Expansion Into Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)







To complement its growing branded business, BranchOut is expanding into the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel with a focused strategy centered on e-commerce, subscriptions, and digital marketing. The company sees strong opportunity in this category, as many competing freeze-dry brands are produced in China. With newly imposed tariffs, BranchOut’s offers a significant pricing advantage, along with superior texture, flavor, and nutritional retention thanks to its proprietary GentleDry™ technology.







Ingredient Channel & Industrial Expansion







BranchOut has entered into a strategic partnership with MicroDried to lead sales and distribution in the industrial ingredient channel, an initiative expected to generate $5–6 million in annual revenue. Leveraging its deep relationships with major CPG companies, MicroDried is actively expanding market access for BranchOut’s high-quality ingredients. The Company successfully delivered its first order to MicroDried in Q1 and is already ramping up production for multiple follow-on orders in Q2. In parallel, BranchOut has begun fulfilling dried cherry tomatoes for leading salad kit producers and e-commerce grocery platforms, further validating the scalability and versatility of its ingredient platform.







Tariff Tailwinds Favor BranchOut







With U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports reaching 30%, BranchOut is uniquely positioned to benefit from a major shift in global supply chains. A lot of freeze-dried retail products sold in the U.S.—both branded and private label—are currently manufactured in China. In contrast, BranchOut’s vertically integrated model, combining Peru-based production with U.S.-based packaging, offers a cost-efficient, scalable, and tariff-advantaged alternative.





Several leading freeze-dried snack brands generate $20M+ in annual sales across grocery and e-commerce channels but rely heavily on Chinese sourcing. BranchOut was already poised to compete aggressively with these brands due to its superior ingredient quality, proprietary GentleDry™ technology, and flexible supply chain. With the addition of steep new tariffs, the company sees a powerful opportunity to disrupt the category and gain meaningful market share.





In parallel, BranchOut is in active discussions with multiple national retailers to replace China-sourced private label SKUs with its own domestic-aligned offerings—providing both pricing stability and supply chain resilience.







Financial Context: Near-Term Losses Reflect Factory Ramp-Up and Strategic Investment







While the company reported a net loss in Q1, a significant portion is attributed to non-cash depreciation and interest expenses related to the recent completion of its state-of-the-art Peru facility. Additionally, one of the company’s largest Club orders was shifted into Q2 due to customer scheduling, resulting in a shortfall in Q1 revenue relative to internal expectations.





Q1 also carried unique startup dynamics. As the factory came online, BranchOut faced a significant manufacturing backlog from orders placed prior to launch. To meet customer deadlines and maintain service levels, the company fast-tracked fulfillment by purchasing higher-cost raw materials and air shipping multiple large orders—resulting in approximately $160,000 in air freight expenses and $200,000 in excess raw material costs. These elevated costs were driven by compressed timelines rather than structural inefficiencies. With proper lead times, the sourcing team expects to secure materials at more favorable pricing going forward, significantly improving cost of goods sold in future quarters.





Further impacting margins, the facility operated at relatively low utilization throughout Q1, amplifying fixed overhead per unit. As sales continue to ramp, these costs will be more efficiently absorbed. Utilization in Q2 is already up more than 50% compared to Q1, and management expects this trend to accelerate throughout the year.





Despite these initial ramp-up challenges, the company began paying down debt with operating cash flow in Q2 and remains on track to be debt-free by year-end. Substantial improvements in gross margin and cost structure are anticipated beginning in Q2 and continuing throughout 2025.







Positioned for Long-Term Growth







“With production scaled, demand surging, and every revenue channel firing, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformational year for BranchOut,” said Healy. “We are building a powerful, profitable, and defensible food platform.”





BranchOut remains committed to innovation, operational discipline, and brand excellence across all channels.







About BranchOut Food Inc.







BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit





www.branchoutfood.com





or follow us on social media





here





.







For more information:









info@branchoutfood.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



