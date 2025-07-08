BranchOut Food Inc. Expands National Distribution of Brussels Sprout Crisps and Introduces New Sweet Potato Sticks

BranchOut Food Inc. announces national expansion of Brussels Sprout Crisps and new Sweet Potato Sticks with major retailer.

BranchOut Food Inc. has announced a significant national expansion of its innovative Brussels Sprout Crisps following their successful performance, leading to their introduction in 3,945 stores of the nation’s largest retailer. This expansion builds on the product's initial launch in 2024 and highlights the growing consumer demand for unique snack options. Additionally, BranchOut will launch a new product, Sweet Potato Sticks Topped with Cinnamon, in 1,952 stores. The company credits its proprietary GentleDry™ technology for creating high-quality snacks that preserve the nutrition and flavor of the ingredients. CEO Eric Healy emphasized that this expansion validates their innovative approach and positions BranchOut as a preferred supplier for healthier snack options amidst market changes, such as new tariffs on imported freeze-dried products.

Potential Positives

BranchOut Food Inc. announces a nationwide rollout of its Brussels Sprout Crisps into 3,945 stores, showcasing significant retailer confidence and consumer demand.

The company introduces a new product, Sweet Potato Sticks Topped with Cinnamon, expanding its product line and retail presence, with an introduction in 1,952 stores.

The press release highlights BranchOut's proprietary GentleDry™ technology, which preserves the nutrition of fresh produce, reinforcing its position as an innovative leader in the snack industry.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a national expansion, it does not provide financial details or metrics that quantify the success of the Brussels Sprout Crisps, raising questions about the sustainability of this growth.

The reliance on a single major retailer for distribution could present a risk if that relationship were to change or if the retailer faced business difficulties.

The mention of "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" in the forward-looking statements section indicates potential volatility in the company's future performance, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What is BranchOut Food Inc.'s major announcement?

BranchOut Food Inc. has announced a nationwide expansion of its Brussels Sprout Crisps into 3,945 stores.

What new product is BranchOut launching?

BranchOut is launching Sweet Potato Sticks Topped with Cinnamon in 1,952 stores, 50% of the retailer's footprint.

How does GentleDry technology benefit BranchOut's products?

GentleDry technology preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition, enhancing the quality and flavor of snacks.

Why are Brussels Sprout Crisps significant?

Brussels Sprout Crisps are the first of their type in the market, receiving overwhelming consumer response since launch.

How is BranchOut positioned in the snack market?

BranchOut is seen as a preferred supplier for innovative dried fruit and vegetable-based snacks due to its unique offerings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOF Insider Trading Activity

$BOF insiders have traded $BOF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BYRON RICHE JONES purchased 500 shares for an estimated $870

$BOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $BOF stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BEND, Ore., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BranchOut Food Inc.



(NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in advanced dehydration technology and clean-label snacks, is proud to announce a major national expansion with the nation’s largest retailer. Following the exceptional performance of its innovative



Brussels Sprout Crisps



, BranchOut has been awarded a nationwide rollout of the product into



3,945 stores



, up from the 2024 launch in approximately half of their stores.





This milestone underscores the strength of BranchOut’s ability to deliver true innovation and the rising demand for its unique snack offerings. The



Brussels Sprout Crisps



, the first of their kind in the market, launched last year to overwhelming consumer response. Their strong velocity and category-defining nature helped solidify their place as a standout new item.





In addition to the expanded distribution of the Brussels Sprouts, BranchOut will also debut its newest innovation:



Sweet Potato Sticks Topped with Cinnamon



, launching into



1,952 stores



, representing approximately 50% of the retailer’s footprint. These new snacks offer a lightly sweet, crunchy experience and are crafted using BranchOut’s proprietary GentleDry™ technology to preserve the vibrant color, flavor, and nutrition of the sweet potatoes.





“This expansion is a powerful validation that our innovative snacks, driven by our proprietary GentleDry technology, are connecting with both consumers and retail buyers,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “Our growing partnership with the nation’s largest retailer reflects our ability to use our technology to deliver truly differentiated products that meet the demand for healthier, better-tasting options in the snack aisle.”





BranchOut’s retail success is driven by its proprietary GentleDry™ dehydration platform and large-scale manufacturing facility in Peru, which together enables the company to deliver truly innovative, first-to-market snacks with exceptional taste, texture, and shelf stability. Its relationship with the nation’s largest retailer continues to expand, as BranchOut establishes itself as a preferred supplier for cutting-edge dried fruit and vegetable-based snacks. This includes active discussions around new opportunities created by the recent tariffs on Chinese-sourced freeze-dried fruits, further strengthening BranchOut’s role as a trusted, go-to partner for innovative dried fruit and vegetable snacks.







About BranchOut Food Inc.







BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit





www.branchoutfood.com





or follow us on social media





here





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







For more information:











info@branchoutfood.com







