Bramshill Sells Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold 701,083 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value declined by roughly $7 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movements.

Post-sale, Bramshill Investments, LLC held 2,551,167 shares valued at $30.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund now represents 1.7% of the fund’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Bramshill Investments, LLC disclosed that it sold 701,083 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

Bramshill Investments, LLC disclosed in a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing that it reduced its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) during the fourth quarter. The fund’s stake was valued at $30.7 million at quarter-end, a net decrease of approximately $7 million from the prior period, reflecting both trading activity and market price shifts.

What else to know

Bramshill Investments, LLC’s position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund fell to 1.7% of 13F reportable assets following the sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SHYG: $513.6 million (29.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUSB: $157.4 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: TLT: $144.1 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: NEAR: $125.1 million (7.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: PFF: $111.1 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, shares were priced at $12.23, up 11.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 1.5 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value 1-year total return (as of February 13, 2026) 11.78% Dividend yield 7.16% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $12.23

ETF snapshot

Invests primarily in investment-grade municipal securities and related fixed-income products, generating tax-exempt income for shareholders.

Operates as a closed-end fund, earning revenue from interest on municipal bonds and distributing income to investors through regular dividends.

Serves individual and institutional investors seeking federally tax-exempt income and exposure to U.S. municipal markets.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income by investing in high-quality municipal bonds across the United States. The fund leverages fundamental analysis to identify undervalued securities, aiming to provide stable income and preserve capital for its investors. Its disciplined investment approach and emphasis on credit quality position it as a competitive option for income-focused investors seeking tax-advantaged returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Institutional investors were processing a changing interest-rate environment in the fourth quarter. The Federal Reserve cut rates twice, signaling a shift to easing monetary policy. Further rate cuts in 2026, which some investors expect, could create more volatility in the bond market in the near term.

NAD is a municipal bond ETF that pays tax-free income. But it also uses leverage to boost yield, which adds risk. Bramshell reduced its position in NAD, while adding to top positions in the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. Overall, these positions pay attractive yields but with less risk than NAD.

Overall, these positions can maintain high income in the near term while potentially benefiting from lower rates, which could boost the prices of long-term bonds in TLT’s portfolio.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.