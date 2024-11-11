Brambles Sells CHEP India to LEAP for $85 Million

News & Insights

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the sale of its CHEP India business to LEAP India Private Limited for an enterprise value of INR 7,150 million, which is approximately US$85 million. The transaction, expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2025, reflects Brambles’ strategic focus on capital allocation and aims to enhance efficiencies and customer offerings in the Indian market. The proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce outstanding debt, and Brambles anticipates recognizing a profit of around US$25 million from the transaction.

