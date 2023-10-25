Brambles Q1 Sales Revenue Up 13% At Constant FX Rates

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported that its sales revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2024 were US$1.64 billion, representing an increase of 13% at constant FX rates or 15% at actual FX rates on the prior corresponding period.

Sales revenue growth was mainly driven by rollover contributions from prior-year pricing initiatives. Group volumes were flat with both like-for-like and net new business volumes broadly in line with the prior corresponding period.

Brambles reconfirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance in constant-currency terms.

For the year ended 30 June 2024, Brambles still expects sales revenue growth of between 6%-8% at constant currency; underlying profit growth of between 9%-12% at constant currency;positive free cash flow before dividends of between US$450 million -US$550 million; and dividend payout ratio to be consistent with the dividend payout policy of 45%-60% of underlying profit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.