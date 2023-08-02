Brambles Ltd - ADR (BXBLY) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 20.16

The average one-year price target for Brambles Ltd - ADR (OTC:BXBLY) has been revised to 20.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 19.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.43 to a high of 23.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from the latest reported closing price of 18.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brambles Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXBLY is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXBLY by 24.69% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXBLY by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

