Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Strategy

October 30, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 300,351 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total to over 5.1 million shares. This strategic buy-back could potentially enhance shareholder value and indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health.

