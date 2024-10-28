News & Insights

Brambles Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 155,295 shares. This move indicates the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market. Investors may find this buy-back activity of interest as it demonstrates confidence in Brambles’ financial health.

