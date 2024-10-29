Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 373,981 fully paid ordinary securities on the previous day, adding to the 4,761,736 securities already bought back. This strategic move indicates Brambles’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

