Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

December 03, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, with a recent update revealing that the company has bought back a total of 9,726,383 ordinary fully paid shares, including 21,004 shares from the previous day. This strategic move can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

