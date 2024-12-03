Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brambles Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, with a recent update revealing that the company has bought back a total of 9,726,383 ordinary fully paid shares, including 21,004 shares from the previous day. This strategic move can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:BXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.