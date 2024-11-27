Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brambles Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a recent acquisition of 312,925 ordinary shares. The company continues to reduce its share count, with a total of 8,998,380 shares already bought back prior to the latest update. This move indicates a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:BXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.