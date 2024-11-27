Brambles Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Brambles Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a recent acquisition of 312,925 ordinary shares. The company continues to reduce its share count, with a total of 8,998,380 shares already bought back prior to the latest update. This move indicates a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:BXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.