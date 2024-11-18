Brambles Limited Updates Ongoing Share Buy-Back Activity

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.
Brambles Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back, revealing a purchase of 207,092 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This on-market buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors might view this as a positive move reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.
