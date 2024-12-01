Brambles Limited Updates Director’s Share Interests

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Graham Chipchase, indicating an indirect interest in 23 ordinary shares acquired under the MyShare Plan. This update reflects the dynamic nature of executive interests in the company’s securities, which could influence investor sentiment and trading activity.

