Brambles Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

Brambles Limited has announced the quotation of 42,573 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BXB. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Brambles’ ongoing strategies to enhance shareholder value.

