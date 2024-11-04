Brambles Limited Issues New Share Rights in Incentive Plan

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the issuance of 79,403 share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s efforts to incentivize and retain talent through equity-based rewards. Investors may view this as a strategic step towards aligning employee interests with company performance.

