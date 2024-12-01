Brambles Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the issuance of 17,486 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and retain talent. Investors may find this development relevant as it could influence the stock’s liquidity and market perception.

