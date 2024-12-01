News & Insights

Brambles Limited Issues 77,122 Share Rights to Employees

December 01, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the issuance of 77,122 unquoted share rights under their employee incentive scheme, demonstrating the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent. These share rights are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting a focus on long-term employee engagement.

