Brambles Limited Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.
Brambles Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 370,528 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 7,318,313 already bought back. This strategic move reflects Brambles’ ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
