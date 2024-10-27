News & Insights

Brambles Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced a continuation of their on-market share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 314,759 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing effort to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The company’s strategic buy-back activities are closely watched by investors looking for potential impacts on stock performance.

