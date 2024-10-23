Brambles Limited Announces Strong Financial Growth and Future Plans

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has reported another successful fiscal year, marked by strong sales revenue growth and a significant increase in free cash flow, leading to a 30% rise in total dividends. The company’s ongoing transformation program has been pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency and reducing capital intensity, setting the stage for future growth. These achievements have bolstered shareholder value, with a 17% increase in earnings per share and a promising outlook for capital management initiatives.

