Brambles Limited Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.
Brambles Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 7,531 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s efforts to motivate and retain talent. The shares will be available for trading from November 21, 2024.
