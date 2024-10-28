Brambles Limited Announces New Share Quotation

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the quotation of 132,221 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting an issuance under an employee incentive scheme. This move could signal strategic employee retention efforts as investors watch for potential impacts on the company’s stock value.

