Brambles Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

October 20, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the quotation of over 1.15 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are free from transfer restrictions, offering potential liquidity and investment opportunities for interested parties.

