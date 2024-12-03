Brambles Limited Announces Buy-Back of Securities

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the cessation of 214,460 fully paid ordinary securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting the stock’s supply and demand dynamics. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Brambles’ share value.

