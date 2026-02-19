Markets

Brambles H1 Profit Rises 14% On Higher Sales; Narrows Full-year Sales Outlook

February 19, 2026 — 01:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY), a provider of logistics solutions, on Thursday reported an increase in first-half profit, supported by higher sales revenue and improved operating performance.

Profit after tax from continuing operations rose 14% to $507.4 million from the prior-year period. Basic EPS from continuing operations increased 16% to 37.2 cents.

Excluding one-time items, underlying profit and operating profit from continuing operations rose 10% to $792 million.

Including discontinued operations, net income climbed 14% to $510.8 million, while basic EPS rose 17% to 37.4 cents.

Sales revenue rose 5% to $3.534 billion.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 23 cents per share, payable on April 9, to shareholders of record on March 12.

For 2026, the company now expects sales revenue growth at constant foreign exchange rates of 3% to 4%, compared with its previous guidance of 3% to 5%. Brambles maintained its expectation for underlying profit growth at constant FX rates of 8% to 11%.

