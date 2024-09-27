Is Brambles (BXBLY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BXBLY has returned 41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.2% on average. This means that Brambles Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS). The stock has returned 27.4% year-to-date.

For Flowserve, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so BXBLY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brambles Ltd. and Flowserve as they could maintain their solid performance.

