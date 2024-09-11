Is Brambles (BXBLY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Brambles Ltd. is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BXBLY has returned 31.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Brambles Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS). The stock has returned 10.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.6% so far this year, so BXBLY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.

Brambles Ltd. and Flowserve could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

