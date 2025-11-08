Brambles (BMBLF) Price Target Increased by 17.07% to 17.19

The average one-year price target for Brambles (OTCPK:BMBLF) has been revised to $17.19 / share. This is an increase of 17.07% from the prior estimate of $14.69 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.11 to a high of $20.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.89% from the latest reported closing price of $9.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brambles. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBLF is 0.29%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.99% to 173,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,825K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,789K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBLF by 8.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,340K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBLF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,200K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,985K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,939K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBLF by 10.58% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 7,965K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,654K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBLF by 15.45% over the last quarter.

