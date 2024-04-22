Brambles 9-month Sales Revenue From Cont. Opns. Up 9%; Reconfirms FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported that its sales revenue from continuing operations for the first nine months of the financial year ending 30 June 2024 was about US$4.87 billion, an increase of 9% from the prior year at actual FX rates.

At constant FX rates, sales revenue growth for the period was 7%.

Group volumes decreased 1% driven by a 1% decline in like-for-like volumes due to inventory optimization at retailers and manufacturers across Europe and North America, while net new business wins across the Group were flat in the period. Excluding the impact of inventory optimization, like-for-like volumes were in line with the prior year.

For the year ended 30 June 2024, Brambles still expects sales revenue growth to be between 6%-8% at constant currency, and underlying profit growth of between 13%-15% at constant currency.

