Brambles 9-month Revenue From Cont. Opns. Increases; Narrows FY25 Sales Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported that its sales revenue from continuing operations for the first nine months of the financial year ending 30 June 2025 were US$4.922 billion at actual FX rates. This represents an increase of 3% at constant FX rates and 1% at actual FX rates on the prior corresponding period.

CHEP Americas sales revenue for the period increased 4% at constant FX rates and included price realization of 2% in line with cost-to-serve increases primarily due to input-cost inflation.

CHEP EMEA sales revenue for the period increased 1% at constant FX rates reflecting price realization in the Automotive and Africa, Middle East and Türkiye businesses.

CHEP Asia-Pacific sales revenue for the period increased 2% at constant FX rates as price realization of 4% to recover cost-to-serve increases and net new business growth of 2% more than offset a 4% decline in like-for-like volumes largely due to the normalization of the average pallets-on-hire balance from the peak in the first-half of 2024.

The company narrowed its fiscal year 2025 sales revenue growth outlook to a range of 4%-5% at constant foreign exchange rates from the prior estimation of 4%-6%.

The company still expects annual underlying profit growth to be between 8%-11% at constant FX rates.

The company now expects annual free cash flow before dividends to be between US$900 million and US$1.000 billion compared to the prior estimation of US$850 million -US$950 million.

