Brakes maker Haldex launches JV with China's FAST Group

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Haldex HLDX.ST and Chinese commercial vehicles components maker FAST Group have agreed to form a joint-venture to produce and sell brakes, primarily in China, Haldex said on Tuesday.

Haldex said that entering the ADB (Air Disc Brakes) market for trucks and buses in China and Asia was a significant milestone and "potential game-changer" for the firm.

"The ADB market in China is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to regulatory requirements driving increased vehicle safety," it said in a statement.

The JV aims to start production in Xianyang, China, this autumn, to be ready for market launch in 2022.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

