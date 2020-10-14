Brainwallets: The Bitcoin Wallet You Probably Shouldn’t Use (Unless You Have To)
A relic from BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs early days, a Ã¢ÂÂbrainwalletÃ¢ÂÂ refers to a private key that is stored in the userÃ¢ÂÂs memory either in the form of a seed phrase or a password, essentially giving you a portable Ã¢ÂÂbank accountÃ¢ÂÂ locked inside your head.
- Once you have the private key memorized, the rationale goes, you can access your bitcoin wallet from anywhere in the world, as long as you have internet access. ItÃ¢ÂÂs especially useful if you need to get out of Dodge quickly; your bitcoin will always be with you.
- To create a brainwallet, you can generate a new address using Bitcoin wallet software, memorize the seed phrase associated with the address using a mnemonic trick, and then delete the wallet from your computer or smartphone.
- You can also generate the private key yourself using bitcoin software specifically designed for creating brainwallets. This will create a wallet using whatever passphrase you choose to represent your private key. However, this method of generating a brainwallet is highly insecure for a number of reasons (poor entropy, for example) and is generally discouraged.
- Since brainwallets rely on the user remembering a passphrase, there is always the risk that youÃ¢ÂÂll forget it or, in the case of a user-generated phrase, that it will be easily guessed.
- To demonstrate how vulnerable user-generated passphrase wallets can be, depending on the quality of the password, an anonymous BitMex researcher generated eight wallets using quotes from popular literature, lyrics from a Bob Dylan song and an excerpt from BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs white paper. Impressively, the Ã¢ÂÂCall me IshmaelÃ¢ÂÂ wallet, derived from the notable opening line in Herman MelvilleÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂMoby-DickÃ¢ÂÂ, was harpooned by a hacker literally the second it was created.
- For the others, all were swept within the day. The quote from the Bitcoin white paper took the longest to crack at roughly 13 hours.
- BitMex Research believes a single entity swept the wallets.
- Ã¢ÂÂThe speed and nature of the redemption of the funds clearly indicates that people have servers up online 24/7 scanning the blockchain and their respective memory pools for weak brainwallets to hack. These servers are likely to have pre-generated many hundreds of thousands of Bitcoin addresses, using text from thousands of published works, music, books, academic papers, magazines, blogs, tweets and other media and then stored these in a database,Ã¢ÂÂ the post reads.
- When generating a brainwallet, BitMex Research suggests composing a medley of words and phrases to create a more complex passphrase rather than relying on something Ã¢ÂÂsimple and poetic.Ã¢ÂÂ
