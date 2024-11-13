Brainsway price target raised to $13.40 from $12.60 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg raised the firm’s price target on Brainsway (BWAY) to $13.40 from $12.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
