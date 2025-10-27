BrainsWay Makes Two Minority Investments In U.S. Mental Health Providers

(RTTNews) - BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), a provider of noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, on Monday said it has made minority stake investments in two U.S.-based mental health providers.

The company entered into an equity financing agreement with Tangient ATX Inc., a management services organization servicing Heading Health mental health clinic network. Under the agreement, BrainsWay will invest $1.5 million initially, with the potential for up to an additional $2.5 million through three equal milestone-based tranches. In return, BrainsWay will receive a minority position in Heading Health in the form of a preferred, annually compounding security, along with a redemption mechanism related to the shares.

Additionally, BrainsWay recently entered into a smaller minority investment agreement with a fast-growing East Coast-based mental health provider.

With the completion of these two deals, BrainsWay said it has now made four strategic minority investments in 2025.

BrainsWay stock was up more than 1% in pre-market trading. It had closed at $16.83, up 1.17% on Friday.

