Brainsway Ltd - ADR (BWAY) Price Target Increased by 16.24% to 0.07

The average one-year price target for Brainsway Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been revised to 0.07 / share. This is an increase of 16.24% from the prior estimate of 0.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.07 to a high of 0.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brainsway Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWAY is 0.21%, an increase of 142.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 4,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,355K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 74.42% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 900K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 837K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 432K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 72.62% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 337K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 106.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.