Is Brainsway (BWAY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1022 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWAY's full-year earnings has moved 111.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BWAY has gained about 53.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.2%. As we can see, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). The stock has returned 52.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.8% so far this year, so BWAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 86-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +5.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

