Is Brainsway (BWAY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1018 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWAY's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BWAY has returned about 17% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 10.1%. This means that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ChromaDex (CDXC) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 128.7%.

For ChromaDex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 142.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.1% so far this year, so BWAY is performing better in this area.

ChromaDex, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 497-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved +1.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR and ChromaDex. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

