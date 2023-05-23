BrainsWay Appoints Ido Marom To Succeed Scott Areglado As CFO

(RTTNews) - BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) announced Tuesday the appointment of Ido Marom, an experienced senior financial leader in global industries, including medical technology, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Marom will succeed Scott Areglado, who will be stepping down from the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Most recently, Marom served as CFO of Surgical Theater Inc., a start-up medical technology company, since 2019. Prior to that, he served as Finance Director - Commercial Finance Business Officer at Amdocs.

Previously, Marom served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of The Jewish Agency in North America, and as Vice President of Finance of Ness Technologies. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance and accounting roles with Motorola and Intel, and served as a Senior Auditor at EY.

